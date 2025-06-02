Left Menu

Celebrity Idyll: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's Enchanting California Nuptials

Hailee Steinfeld, star of 'Hawkeye,' tied the knot with football quarterback Josh Allen in California. The couple, who got engaged last November, celebrated their wedding with elegance. Photos shared online reveal Steinfeld in a stunning off-shoulder gown and Allen in a black formal suit, marking their two-year journey.

Updated: 02-06-2025 10:33 IST
Hailee Steinfeld, renowned for her role in 'Hawkeye,' has officially tied the knot with football quarterback Josh Allen in an elegant ceremony on Saturday in California.

Entering a new chapter in life, Steinfeld, 28, elegantly donned an exquisite off-shoulder white gown, paired with gloves, while her groom, Allen, 29, opted for a classic black suit, as evidenced by the photos circulating on social media.

The couple, who had been dating for two years prior to their engagement last November, shared their joyous news with fans through a collaborative post on Instagram, with the caption '11.22.24,' marking the proposal's date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

