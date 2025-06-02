Celebrity Idyll: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's Enchanting California Nuptials

Hailee Steinfeld, renowned for her role in 'Hawkeye,' has officially tied the knot with football quarterback Josh Allen in an elegant ceremony on Saturday in California.

Entering a new chapter in life, Steinfeld, 28, elegantly donned an exquisite off-shoulder white gown, paired with gloves, while her groom, Allen, 29, opted for a classic black suit, as evidenced by the photos circulating on social media.

The couple, who had been dating for two years prior to their engagement last November, shared their joyous news with fans through a collaborative post on Instagram, with the caption '11.22.24,' marking the proposal's date.

(With inputs from agencies.)