Celebrity Idyll: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's Enchanting California Nuptials
Hailee Steinfeld, star of 'Hawkeye,' tied the knot with football quarterback Josh Allen in California. The couple, who got engaged last November, celebrated their wedding with elegance. Photos shared online reveal Steinfeld in a stunning off-shoulder gown and Allen in a black formal suit, marking their two-year journey.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-06-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 10:33 IST
- Country:
- United States
Hailee Steinfeld, renowned for her role in 'Hawkeye,' has officially tied the knot with football quarterback Josh Allen in an elegant ceremony on Saturday in California.
Entering a new chapter in life, Steinfeld, 28, elegantly donned an exquisite off-shoulder white gown, paired with gloves, while her groom, Allen, 29, opted for a classic black suit, as evidenced by the photos circulating on social media.
The couple, who had been dating for two years prior to their engagement last November, shared their joyous news with fans through a collaborative post on Instagram, with the caption '11.22.24,' marking the proposal's date.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FBI identifies California man as the person responsible for the explosion of a Palm Springs fertility clinic, reports AP.
Terrorist Attack Shakes Southern California Fertility Clinic
James Comey's Instagram Post Sparks Controversy and Secret Service Interview
Tariff Truce Tempers Port Activity: California Ports Brace for Modest Uptick
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California