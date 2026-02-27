High Court Grants Bail in Controversial Instagram Post Case
The Allahabad High Court granted bail to Faizan, accused of posting 'Pakistan Zindabad' on social media. Arrested in May 2022, Faizan's plea argued that his actions didn't amount to sedition. The court stipulated Faizan refrain from objectionable online posts and warned against bail condition breaches.
The Allahabad High Court has stepped into the fray by granting bail to Faizan, accused of sparking controversy with an Instagram post that read 'Pakistan Zindabad' following the Pahalgam attack in May last year. Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal issued the decision on Thursday, offering a conditional release for Faizan.
The legal proceedings scrutinized the nature of Faizan's post, which landed him in jail for allegedly posting content deemed objectionable. Faizan's counsel argued that the post, while controversial, did not fulfill the criteria for sedition under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Despite opposition from the state, pointing to the gravity of the offense, the court considered the jail's overcrowding and the backlog of cases, thereby deciding to release Faizan on bail. However, strict conditions were set, including a stern warning to avoid any objectionable posts and compliance with bail terms.
