Instagram Tightens Safety: Parental Alerts for Teens' Risky Searches

In a bid to enhance safety measures, Instagram has announced plans to notify parents if their teenager repeatedly searches for terms related to suicide or self-harm. This move comes as governmental pressure mounts; countries like Australia have already enforced bans on social media for users under 16.

Meta Platforms Inc, the parent company of Instagram, revealed that these alerts will be available to parents enrolled in the optional supervision setting. The initiative aims to protect adolescents from harmful content. This development builds upon Instagram's existing policy of blocking harmful searches and redirecting individuals to supportive resources.

Governments are increasingly focused on safeguarding minors from online threats, especially following concerns around AI-generated inappropriate content. The United States, Britain, Australia, and Canada are among the countries where this alert system will be first implemented.

(With inputs from agencies.)