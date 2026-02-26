Left Menu

Instagram Alerts Parents on Teens' Risky Searches

Instagram introduces a feature to alert parents if their children repeatedly search for content related to suicide or self-harm. This move aligns with Meta's ongoing trials about the effects of social media on minors. Alerts will be sent to parents in various ways, empowering them to intervene effectively.

Instagram announced a new feature aimed at increasing parental involvement in teenagers' online activities. The platform will notify parents if their kids frequently search for terms linked to suicide or self-harm.

This initiative is limited to parents participating in Instagram's parental supervision program. Instagram has stated that content of this nature is already blocked in teen accounts and directs users to appropriate helplines.

The announcement comes amidst litigations against Meta, questioning its platforms' impact on minors. Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg argues that no definitive scientific evidence ties social media use to mental health issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

