Commemorating 180 Years: Indian Arrival Day Celebrated in Trinidad and Tobago

The Indian High Commission in Trinidad and Tobago marked a significant milestone as it celebrated Indian Arrival Day on Sunday, commemorating the 180th anniversary of the arrival of the first Indian immigrants. This was the inaugural celebration hosted by the High Commission to honor the occasion of these immigrants first arriving in 1845.

The event was graced by notable figures, including Chief Guest Minister of Foreign and Caribbean Community Affairs, Sean Sobers, as well as Speaker of the House of Representatives Jagdeo Singh and Deputy Speaker Dr. Aiyna Al. Other senior ministers, officials, and community leaders also attended the vibrant ceremony.

A video shared by the Indian High Commission highlighted dance and music performances, enriching the celebration with cultural significance. Amidst the pleasant weather, attendees cherished the day, symbolizing the enduring legacy of 548,279 individuals of Indian origin in Trinidad and Tobago's diverse cultural landscape.