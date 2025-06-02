Arundhati Roy Reveals Untold Journey in New Memoir

Booker Prize-winning author Arundhati Roy is set to release her memoir "Mother Mary Comes to Me" on September 2, as announced by Penguin Random House India. The memoir is a deeply personal exploration of Roy's life and the influential relationship she had with her mother, Mary Roy.

Following the passing of her mother last September, Roy turned to writing as a way to navigate her grief. The memoir reflects on her own history and offers a raw, emotional journey through themes of anger, joy, heartbreak, and introspection. Roy considers her complex bond with her mother as pivotal in shaping her identity as a writer.

Known for acclaimed novels such as "The God of Small Things," Roy's latest work is described by the publisher as a unique tribute to freedom and love. Manasi Subramaniam of PRHI emphasizes the universal appeal of Roy's memoir, inviting readers to join this intimate act of remembrance. Priced at Rs 899, the book is available for pre-order.

