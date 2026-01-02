Left Menu

Heartbreak in Crans-Montana: Swiss Fire Tragedy Unites Nations in Grief

The Indian and US embassies, alongside global leaders, express condolences over a devastating fire at Crans-Montana, Switzerland. The incident claimed at least 40 lives, leaving 115 injured. A vigil held in memory of victims saw mourners gather in solidarity. Initial investigations point towards a possible 'flashover' explosion.

Representative Image (Photo/Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The India Embassy in Switzerland expressed profound sorrow on Thursday following a catastrophic fire explosion in Crans-Montana that resulted in several fatalities and numerous injuries. Offering condolences, the Embassy declared steadfast support for the Swiss government and its people during this tragic period.

A post from @IndiainSwiss conveyed deep grief over the incident, which has claimed numerous precious lives. Condolences were extended to those affected by the tragedy as an expression of solidarity with the Swiss populace. Similarly, the US Embassy in Bern shared its condolences and extended sympathies to the affected families.

In a poignant gathering, dozens flocked to the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana, holding a solemn vigil to honor the lives lost in this shocking incident. Participants lit candles and placed flowers, seeking solace as the extent of the loss unfolded. Many embraced each other, providing comfort amid the overwhelming grief.

The calamity, which unfolded at the "Le Constellation" bar, resulted in at least 40 fatalities and left approximately 115 individuals injured, as reported by CNN citing police sources. According to Valais Cantonal Police Commander Frederic Gisler, swift emergency response followed immediately after smoke emanated from the resort's central bar early Thursday.

An emergency red alert mobilized fire services quickly after witnesses reported the catastrophe, said Gisler. As investigations progress, Valais' Attorney General, Beatrice Pilloud, stated that a "flashover," an intense fire phenomenon, may have driven the explosion, spurring a comprehensive probe into retrieved witness accounts and cellphone data.

Expressions of sympathy poured in globally. French President Emmanuel Macron articulated France's solidarity with Switzerland, offering fraternal support amid the sorrowful circumstances, highlighting the fire's profound emotional toll. Meanwhile, Swiss rescuers and forensic teams continue their on-ground efforts to determine the precise origin of the devastation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

