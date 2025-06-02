Rekha's iconic film 'Umrao Jaan' to be re-released on June 27

Evergreen actress Rekha's iconic film 'Umrao Jaan' will be re-released in theatres. Directed by Muzaffar Ali, 'Umrao Jaan' has been restored in 4K resolution by NFDC- NFAI. The makers have now given a chance to audience to witness the magic of the timeless classic once again from June 27.

To mark this momentous re-release, Muzaffar Ali has also planned to unveil a limited-edition coffee table book that offers a rare behind-the-scenes look into the making of Umrao Jaan, as per a press note. Featuring never-before-seen photographs, costume sketches, calligraphy, poetry, and personal anecdotes from the set, the book is both a collector's item and a deeply reflective tribute to the film's artistic vision.

Recalling working in the cult film, Rekha said, "Umrao Jaan is not just a film I acted in -- she lives within me, breathes through me, even now. At the time, none of us could have imagined the timelessness of the film, the way it would gently etch itself into the soul of Indian cinema. To see it return to the big screen is like watching an old love letter being opened by a new generation. My heart is full." Muzaffar Ali also expressed his excitement about the re-release.

He shared, "Umrao Jaan was not just a film--it was a journey into the soul of a lost culture, a forgotten tehzeeb. Through her pain, poetry, and grace, we tried to resurrect the elegance of an era where love and longing spoke in verse. I had actors who brought a lot of heft to their characters, and then there was Rekha, who lived Umrao Jaan and truly immortalised it. I am thrilled that the film is back on the big screen for a whole new generation to discover a time and culture that's very much a part of our being." Rekha won the National Award for her impeccable performance in the film as a courtesan-poetess in 19th-century Lucknow. Her graceful dance performance on 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai' is still admired and remembered by filmophiles.

Screenings will begin across select PVR INOX cinemas in multiple cities from June 27th. (ANI)

