"Mad proud of the boys": Ranveer Singh sends uplifting message for Mumbai Indians players post heartbreaking loss to Punjab Kings

Actor Ranveer Singh, who is an avid cricket follower, penned an uplifting message for the Mumbai Indians team after they lost to Punjab Kings in IPL's Qualifier 2. Taking to Instagram Story, the 'Band Baaja Baaraat' star wrote, "Not ours this time but still mad proud of the boys. Showed our might and mettle in a hard-fought tournament. Still the most feared team in the league. Unbreakable spirit. Indefatigable Indians."

Five-time champions MI ended their IPL campaign with a crushing loss to PBKS by five wickets at Ahmedabad on Sunday night, booking a title clash between PBKS and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). PBKS won the toss and opted to bowl first. After losing Rohit Sharma early, a 51-run stand between Jonny Bairstow (38 in 24 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Tilak Varma (44 in 29 balls, with two fours and two sixes) pushed MI forward. A 72-run partnership for the third wicket between Tilak and Suryakumar Yadav (44 in 26 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) helped MI keep a healthy run rate.

All MI needed was a final push from Naman Dhir (37 in 18 balls, with seven fours) to take MI to 203/6 in 20 overs.Azmatullah Omarzai (2/43) was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS. Kyle Jamieson, Marcus Stoinis, Yuzi Chahal and Vijaykumar Vyshak took a wicket each. In the run chase, PBKS had some stumbles initially despite a blitz from Josh Inglis (38 in 21 balls, with five fours and a six), who took down Jasprit Bumrah for 20 runs in an over.

An 84-run stand between Nehal Wadhera (48 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and skipper Shreyas Iyer helped PBKS maintain the required tempo for the chase. After quick dismissals of Wadhera and Shashank reduced PBKS to 169/5 in 16.4 overs, a ruthless Shreyas (87* in 41 balls, with five fours and eight sixes) took down pace to guide his team to five-wicket win with an over left. Ashwani Kumar (2/55) was the top bowler for MI. Trent Boult (1/38) and Hardik Pandya (1/19) took one wicket each. Bumrah was wicketless for 40 runs in four overs. Iyer was given the 'Player of the Match' honour for his clutch knock.

The final between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru is set for Tuesday at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. (ANI)

