Pedro Pascal, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa sign open letter supporting federal funding for LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention

Celebrities like Pedro Pascal, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Sabrina Carpenter have signed an open letter calling for the protection of USD 50 million in federal funds earmarked for LGBTQ youth suicide prevention programs. As per Variety, the letter comes following an April news report about the leaked draft of the budget of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.The draft reportedly calls for plans to eliminate all funding for LGBTQ youth suicide prevention services through 988, a federal program that provides emergency crisis support to LGBTQ+ youth considering suicide.

"As artists, creators, and public figures, our platforms come with responsibility. And today, that responsibility is clear: we must speak out to protect the mental health and lives of LGBTQ+ youth," the beginning of the letter reads, in part. "We will not stay silent." The letter goes onto explain that since its launch in 2022, the 988 program has helped connect "nearly 1.3 million crisis contacts with life-saving, affirming care to LGBTQ+ young people during their most vulnerable moments. Suicide among LGBTQ+ youth is a public health crisis, and it should be treated as such."

The letter, which has been released during Pride month, also features names such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson, Orville Peck, Bob the Drag Queen. Daniel Radcliffe, Troye Sivan, Alan Cumming, Margaret Cho, Nathan Lane, Kelsea Ballerini, director Paul Feig, Dylan Mulvaney, David Archuleta, Benito Skinner, Sutton Stacke, Franke Grande, Colton Underwood and "Wednesday" star Hunter Doohan. (ANI)

