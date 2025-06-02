Left Menu

Voice actor Jonathan Joss dies in shooting

'King of the Hill' voice actor Jonathan Joss has passed away.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 23:59 IST
Voice actor Jonathan Joss dies in shooting
Actor Jonathan Joss (Image source; X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'King of the Hill' voice actor Jonathan Joss has passed away. According to San Antonio police, Joss died in a shooting on Saturday, Variety reported. He was 59.

San Antonio officers were dispatched to a shooting in progress at a home on Sunday night around 7 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they "found Joss near the road after he was shot multiple times." The officers attempted life-saving measures until medics arrived, but Joss was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooter fled in a vehicle but was detained by officers a block away and booked for murder.

Joss voiced John Redcorn from Season 2 through Season 13 of "King of the Hill" and already recorded lines for the upcoming revival of the popular animated series. He took over the role from original actor Victor Aaron after he died in 1996 in a car accident, as per Variety. Joss' work projects also include "Parks and Recreation", "Tulsa King," "Ray Donovan," "True Grit," "The Magnificent Seven" and more. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025