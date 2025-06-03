Left Menu

'The Raja Saab' featuring Prabhas to release in theatres on December 5

Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab is set to hit the big screen worldwide on December 5, the makers said on Tuesday. The post featured a film poster with Dec 5 in cinemas worldwide, written over it. A day that promises a festival on the big screens just like we all dreamt of seeing our dearest darling Prabhas.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 10:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prabhas-starrer ''The Raja Saab'' is set to hit the big screen worldwide on December 5, the makers said on Tuesday. Directed by Maruthi, known for ''Bhale Bhale Magadivoy'', ''Mahanubhavudu'' and ''Manchi Rojulochaie'', the film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar in pivotal roles.

Maruthi shared the news on his X handle. The post featured a film poster with ''Dec 5 in cinemas worldwide,'' written over it. ''A day that promises a festival on the big screens just like we all dreamt of seeing our dearest darling #Prabhas. A lot more exciting days ahead… #TheRajaSaab,'' read the caption.

Described as a "spellbinding romantic horror entertainer", the upcoming film is produced by People's Media Factory. The music has been composed by Thaman S of "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" fame and has cinematography by Karthik Palan.

The film will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

