Left Menu

Thug Life: Karnataka HC criticises Kamal Haasan for not apologising

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-06-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 13:35 IST
Thug Life: Karnataka HC criticises Kamal Haasan for not apologising
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday strongly criticised actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan for his recent remark suggesting that ''Kannada was born out of Tamil'', and observed that a ''single apology could have resolved the situation.'' Justice M Nagaprasanna, who presided over the hearing, said that the statement had hurt the sentiments of the people of Karnataka and questioned Haasan's refusal to offer an apology.

''Language is an emotional and cultural identity of a people,'' and stressed that no individual has the right to make comments that undermine the pride of an entire linguistic community, the court observed.

Justice Nagaprasanna remarked, ''Are you a historian or a linguist to make such a statement? No language is born out of another. A single apology could have resolved the situation.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools Are Treating Depression in Clinics, But Are They Ready for the Front Line?

Countering Deepfakes: Recent Trends and Challenges in Video Manipulation Detection

Why Fewer Startups Thrive: The Hidden Role of Aging and Consumer Brand Loyalty

Toward Safer Streets: How Togo Plans to Fix Lomé’s Urban Transport Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025