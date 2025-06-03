Thug Life: Karnataka HC criticises Kamal Haasan for not apologising

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday strongly criticised actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan for his recent remark suggesting that ''Kannada was born out of Tamil'', and observed that a ''single apology could have resolved the situation.'' Justice M Nagaprasanna, who presided over the hearing, said that the statement had hurt the sentiments of the people of Karnataka and questioned Haasan's refusal to offer an apology.

''Language is an emotional and cultural identity of a people,'' and stressed that no individual has the right to make comments that undermine the pride of an entire linguistic community, the court observed.

Justice Nagaprasanna remarked, ''Are you a historian or a linguist to make such a statement? No language is born out of another. A single apology could have resolved the situation.'' The remark, reportedly made by Haasan at a promotional event in Chennai for his upcoming Tamil film 'Thug Life', sparked a backlash in Karnataka, prompting the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) to announce that the film would not be screened in the state unless Haasan apologised.

In response, Raajkamal Films International—the production company co-founded by Haasan—filed a plea before the High Court seeking protection for the film's release.

"No citizen has the right to hurt sentiments," Justice Nagaprasanna remarked, emphasising the emotional and cultural importance of certain elements to the people. "Water, land, and language — Jala, Nela, Bashe — are crucial to citizens. The division of this country itself was based on linguistic lines," he observed.

Pointing out that C Rajagopalachari made a similar statement but apologised for it, he said, ''....If Rajagopalachari could tender a public apology 75 years ago, why can't you (Kamal Haasan)? For your commercial interest, you have approached this court seeking police protection for a situation created by you,'' the judge said.

The petitioner argued that Haasan's comment was quoted out of context and was not intended to offend.

According to the plea, the statement was made while addressing Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, who later defended Haasan by saying that he has always spoken positively about Kannada and Karnataka.

Senior Advocate Dhyan Chinnappa, representing the production house, told the Court that the remark was not "drastically wrong" and urged the Court to allow the film's release.

The production company also requested that authorities be directed to prevent any interference with the film's screening and to provide security for the cast, crew, exhibitors, and audiences.

However, the judge expressed concern over the attitude of the petitioner. "You want to earn crores from Karnataka, but you won't apologise? Even ordinary citizens face legal consequences for such remarks. What makes you different?" Justice Nagaprasanna asked.

The Court said it would pass an order as per the law but suggested that Haasan consider issuing an apology to defuse the situation.

The hearing was adjourned till 2.30 pm. "You've created unrest with your statement. Think it over. If you still want to stand by it, we will decide accordingly," the judge concluded.

