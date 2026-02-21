Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth Reunited: A Cinematic Milestone

In a monumental cinematic event, superstars Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are set to reunite in an untitled film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, celebrated for hits like 'Beast' and 'Jailer'. This marks their first collaboration in nearly half a century, making it a historic moment for Indian cinema.

The promotional video, released by Red Giant Movies, captures the iconic duo in a playful exchange, enhancing anticipation around the project. One memorable scene features Rajinikanth's iconic car key throw to Haasan, adding to the film's intrigue. The storyline and title remain undisclosed, maintaining suspense among fans.

Set to release in three languages—Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi—the film promises to celebrate the immense legacy of these cinematic legends. With Anirudh Ravichander crafting the music, expectations are high for a memorable soundtrack. Fans eagerly await further details, speculating on who will emerge as the film's lead hero.

(With inputs from agencies.)