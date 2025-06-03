Left Menu

Gotham TV Awards 2025: Adolescence wins big, Owen Cooper's win Best Supporting Performance

Adolescence sweeped the floor with all the nominations it was a part of, it tied in the supporting performance category with Owen Cooper's win and Jenny Slate's accolade for 'Dying for Sex'.

The second annual Gotham Television Awards concluded Monday night in New York City, where this year's TV shows were revealed as the small-screen awards season hits high gear, reported Deadline. Netflix's Adolescence sweeped the floor with all the nominations it was a part of, it tied in the supporting performance category with Owen Cooper's win and Jenny Slate's accolade for 'Dying for Sex'.

Meanwhile, Max's 'The Pitt', CBS' 'Matlock' and FX/Hulu's 'Dying for Sex', which had three noms apiece, took home a Gotham each, reported Deadline. The former clinched the Breakout Drama category, while Kathy Bates won for lead performance in a drama. Apple TV+'s The Studio won the Breakthrough Comedy Series award.

In this year's Gotham, the newly created category of Outstanding Original Film, Broadcast or Streaming went to HBO/Max's documentary 'Pee-wee as Himself'. This year's Gothams also celebrated their tribute honorees during the ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street.

Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, as well as director Hwang Dong-hyuk, received Creator Tributes while Elisabeth Moss and the cast of The Handmaid's Tale received the inaugural Ensemble Tribute, reported Deadline. Here's the full winners list below:

Breakthrough Limited Series Adolescence: (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Limited Series Stephen Graham, Adolescence (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Limited Series Owen Cooper, Adolescence (Netflix)ANDJenny Slate, Dying for Sex (FX / Hulu)

Breakthrough Drama Series The Pitt: R. Scott Gemmill, creator; Simran Baidwan, R. Scott Gemmill, Michael Hissrich, Erin Jontow, John Wells, Noah Wyle, executive producers (HBO | Max)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama Series Kathy Bates, Matlock (CBS)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series Ben Whishaw, Black Doves (Netflix)

Outstanding Original Film, Broadcast or Streaming Pee-wee as HimselfMatt Wolf, director; Emma Tillinger Koskoff, producer (HBO | Max)

Outstanding Performance in an Original Film, Broadcast or Streaming Aaron PierreRebel Ridge (Netflix)

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series Social StudiesLauren Greenfield, creator; Frank Evers, Lauren Greenfield, executive producers (FX/Hulu)

Breakthrough Comedy Series The StudioEvan Goldberg, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Frida Perez, Seth Rogen, creators; Josh Fagan, Evan Goldberg, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Alex McAtee, Frida Perez, Seth Rogen, James Weaver, executive producers (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Comedy Series Julio TorresFantasmas (HBO | Max)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Comedy Series Poorna JagannathanDeli Boys (Hulu) (ANI)

