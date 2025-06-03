Emma Thompson to receive Leopard Club Award at 78th Locarno International Film Festival

Hollywood star Emma Thompson will be honoured with the Leopard Club Award at the 2025 Locarno International Film Festival.

The award is given to a ''great personality of the cinema who through her or his work has managed to mark the collective imagination''.

Thompson, who is the only person to have two Oscars for both, acting and screenwriting, will be bestowed with the award for being the ''vital force on stage and screen'' for four decades, the press note on the festival's official website said. Known for projects such as ''Howards End'' (1992), ''The Remains of the Day'' (1993), ''Angels in America''(2003) and the ''Harry Potter'' series (2003-2011), Thompson made her acting debut in 1983 with the comedy skit program, ''Alfresco''.

"Thompson's willingness to take risks with her roles has meant that she has remained a vital force on stage and screen for four decades, a testament to the depth of affection multiple generations of fans hold for her," Giona A Nazzaro, artistic director of Locarno, said in a statement. Last year, the award was presented to Irene Jacob. The 78th edition of the Locarno Film Festival is set to take place between August 6 and August 16.

