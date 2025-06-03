GIA's Breakthrough: Redefining Lab-Grown Diamond Grading

The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) has announced a significant shift in the way laboratory-grown diamonds will be graded. Moving forward, these diamonds will not be assessed under the traditional 4Cs system, which evaluates diamonds based on cut, color, clarity, and carat weight. Instead, GIA will categorize them as either 'premium' or 'standard', a move expected to enhance transparency in the diamond industry.

Kirit Bhansali, chairman of the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), praised the decision as a crucial evolution in diamond classification. This change, he explained, would help avoid confusion by clearly distinguishing lab-grown diamonds from natural ones, ensuring consumers have a better understanding of a diamond's origin and characteristics.

Amit Pratihari, the Managing Director of De Beers India, echoed similar sentiments, noting that the distinction highlights the inherent differences between natural and lab-grown diamonds. Pratihari emphasized the enduring value and symbolic significance associated with natural diamonds, underscoring that consumer preference still leans toward these rare geological treasures.

(With inputs from agencies.)