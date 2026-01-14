Surge in U.S. Retail Sales Signals Robust Economic Growth

Retail sales in the United States rose unexpectedly in November, primarily thanks to a rebound in motor vehicle sales and increased consumer spending, signaling strong economic growth in ‌the last quarter of the year.

The Commerce Department reported a 0.6% increase in retail sales following a revised 0.1% decline in October. Economists had anticipated a modest 0.4% rise. The figures come after delays in data release due to a prolonged government shutdown.

The increase reflects spending mostly by higher-income households, while lower-income consumers face challenges due to rising living costs. Meanwhile, President Trump's policy proposals aim to address affordability issues, though experts caution that underlying supply issues persist.

