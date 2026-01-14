Left Menu

Surge in U.S. Retail Sales Signals Robust Economic Growth

U.S. retail sales exhibited stronger-than-expected growth in November, driven by motor vehicle purchases and increased household spending. This suggests solid economic growth in the fourth quarter, despite inflation challenges. The divide between higher and lower-income spending persists, highlighting economic inequality in consumer behavior.

Updated: 14-01-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:08 IST
Retail sales in the United States rose unexpectedly in November, primarily thanks to a rebound in motor vehicle sales and increased consumer spending, signaling strong economic growth in ‌the last quarter of the year.

The Commerce Department reported a 0.6% increase in retail sales following a revised 0.1% decline in October. Economists had anticipated a modest 0.4% rise. The figures come after delays in data release due to a prolonged government shutdown.

The increase reflects spending mostly by higher-income households, while lower-income consumers face challenges due to rising living costs. Meanwhile, President Trump's policy proposals aim to address affordability issues, though experts caution that underlying supply issues persist.

