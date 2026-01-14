Diplomatic Showdown: Greenland and Denmark Meet U.S. Officials

Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt, alongside Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, is set to meet U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. These talks arrive in the wake of President Donald Trump's persistent threats to claim Greenland.

Experts consider it a pivotal moment in Danish history. Motzfeldt and Rasmussen are key figures representing Denmark's interests during this geopolitical crisis. Motzfeldt, aged 53, has a background deeply rooted in Greenlandic culture and entered politics after a career in education.

Having become known for her pragmatic approach, Motzfeldt maintains Greenland's desire for autonomy from U.S. control, yet remains open to fostering transnational cooperation. Similarly, Rasmussen, a seasoned politician, upholds the rule of law and promotes 'pragmatic idealism' in Danish foreign policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)