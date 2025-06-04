Left Menu

Entertainment Shake-Up: From Guitars to Courtrooms, What's Rocking Hollywood

This week's entertainment news includes Michael J. Fox searching for a 'Back to the Future' guitar, Sean 'Diddy' Combs facing court, and Disney lay-offs. Paramount Global expands its board as its Skydance merger awaits approval. Meanwhile, Mattel combines film and TV units, forming Mattel Studios.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 02:29 IST
Entertainment Shake-Up: From Guitars to Courtrooms, What's Rocking Hollywood
Michael J. Fox

In a recent plea, Michael J. Fox, along with fellow 'Back to the Future' actors, called on the public to help locate the iconic red Gibson guitar from the film. The guitar, central to a memorable scene where Fox's character dazzles with electrifying riffs, is currently missing.

Disney is facing challenges, as the company takes the difficult decision to lay off several hundred employees across its film, TV, and finance divisions. These reductions cover multiple teams worldwide, affecting various roles in marketing and publicity.

Mattel has announced the merging of its film and television sectors to establish Mattel Studios, aiming to capitalize on its brand's entertainment potential following the success of the 'Barbie' movie. This reorganization includes leadership shifts, with Robbie Brenner at the helm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025