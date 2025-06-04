Entertainment Shake-Up: From Guitars to Courtrooms, What's Rocking Hollywood

In a recent plea, Michael J. Fox, along with fellow 'Back to the Future' actors, called on the public to help locate the iconic red Gibson guitar from the film. The guitar, central to a memorable scene where Fox's character dazzles with electrifying riffs, is currently missing.

Disney is facing challenges, as the company takes the difficult decision to lay off several hundred employees across its film, TV, and finance divisions. These reductions cover multiple teams worldwide, affecting various roles in marketing and publicity.

Mattel has announced the merging of its film and television sectors to establish Mattel Studios, aiming to capitalize on its brand's entertainment potential following the success of the 'Barbie' movie. This reorganization includes leadership shifts, with Robbie Brenner at the helm.

(With inputs from agencies.)