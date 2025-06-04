Left Menu

A Century-Old Condom Bridges Art and History at Rijksmuseum

The Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam showcases a 200-year-old condom adorned with erotic art. The artifact, part of the 'Safe Sex?' exhibition, highlights 19th-century sex work and features an image of a nun and clergymen. This blend of art and history is on display until November.

Updated: 04-06-2025 02:59 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 02:59 IST
The Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam has unveiled a unique artifact that delicately blends art with history—a nearly 200-year-old condom bearing erotic imagery from the city's celebrated Red Light District.

Released as part of the 'Safe Sex?' exhibition, the condom dates back to circa 1830 and is crafted from a sheep's appendix. The Rijksmuseum describes it as a playful yet serious commentary on sexual health of the time.

Decorated with the image of a nun and three clergymen, the condom also features the French phrase 'This is my choice,' possibly alluding to Pierre-Auguste Renoir's 'The Judgment of Paris.' The exhibition runs until the end of November.

