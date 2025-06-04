Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Journey: IPL Triumph and Test Cricket Reverence

Virat Kohli reflects on winning his first IPL title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, valuing it lower than his achievements in Test cricket. Kohli underscores the importance of Test cricket for earning respect and urges young players to prioritize this format for a lasting legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-06-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 11:07 IST
Virat Kohli's Journey: IPL Triumph and Test Cricket Reverence
Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • India

Virat Kohli, the renowned Indian cricketer, recently achieved a career milestone by winning his first IPL trophy after 18 years with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, narrowly defeating Punjab Kings. However, Kohli ranks this accomplishment below his Test cricket achievements, emphasizing the respect gained through the longer format.

In an emotional statement, the 36-year-old cricketer encouraged young players to respect and focus on Test cricket for a lasting legacy. He highlighted that performing in Test matches earns players recognition and respect in the cricketing world, a sentiment he shared amid congratulatory embraces from former teammates A B de Villiers and Chris Gayle.

Despite IPL's high value, Kohli remains committed to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, expressing pride in his loyalty and dedication. As his career approaches its twilight, Kohli remains focused on making the most of each opportunity, refusing to settle as a mere impact player in any format.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025