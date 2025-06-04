Virat Kohli's Journey: IPL Triumph and Test Cricket Reverence

Virat Kohli, the renowned Indian cricketer, recently achieved a career milestone by winning his first IPL trophy after 18 years with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, narrowly defeating Punjab Kings. However, Kohli ranks this accomplishment below his Test cricket achievements, emphasizing the respect gained through the longer format.

In an emotional statement, the 36-year-old cricketer encouraged young players to respect and focus on Test cricket for a lasting legacy. He highlighted that performing in Test matches earns players recognition and respect in the cricketing world, a sentiment he shared amid congratulatory embraces from former teammates A B de Villiers and Chris Gayle.

Despite IPL's high value, Kohli remains committed to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, expressing pride in his loyalty and dedication. As his career approaches its twilight, Kohli remains focused on making the most of each opportunity, refusing to settle as a mere impact player in any format.