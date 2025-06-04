Inside the Turmoil: The Rise and Fall of OpenAI

Acclaimed filmmaker Luca Guadagnino is in talks to direct 'Artificial', a gripping movie centered on real-life events surrounding the AI company, OpenAI, and its CEO Sam Altman.

The production, coming from Amazon MGM Studios, could see actors Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro, and Yura Borisov in pivotal roles. The narrative focuses on the high-stakes drama that unfolded in 2023 when Altman was temporarily removed from his leadership position due to safety concerns and reports of misconduct, only to be reinstated days later.

This cinematic venture, written by Simon Rich and produced by David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford, marks Guadagnino's second collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios. The director previously worked on 'After the Hunt', starring Julia Roberts, among others, which is set to premiere soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)