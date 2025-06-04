Left Menu

Inside the Turmoil: The Rise and Fall of OpenAI

Luca Guadagnino is set to direct "Artificial", a film about OpenAI's tumultuous 2023 events, where CEO Sam Altman was briefly ousted amid safety and misconduct concerns but later reinstated. The film is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, with Andrew Garfield cast as Altman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-06-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 12:04 IST
Inside the Turmoil: The Rise and Fall of OpenAI
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Acclaimed filmmaker Luca Guadagnino is in talks to direct 'Artificial', a gripping movie centered on real-life events surrounding the AI company, OpenAI, and its CEO Sam Altman.

The production, coming from Amazon MGM Studios, could see actors Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro, and Yura Borisov in pivotal roles. The narrative focuses on the high-stakes drama that unfolded in 2023 when Altman was temporarily removed from his leadership position due to safety concerns and reports of misconduct, only to be reinstated days later.

This cinematic venture, written by Simon Rich and produced by David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford, marks Guadagnino's second collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios. The director previously worked on 'After the Hunt', starring Julia Roberts, among others, which is set to premiere soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025