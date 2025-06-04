Ana de Armas Thanks Tom Cruise for Support on 'Ballerina'
Ana de Armas expressed her gratitude to Tom Cruise for his support of her film 'Ballerina'. The film, set in the 'John Wick' universe, received praise from Cruise, who champions cinema and encourages theater attendance. 'Ballerina' features de Armas as a vengeful assassin.
Ana de Armas, a prominent Hollywood star, recently expressed her gratitude to Tom Cruise for his support of her forthcoming film, 'Ballerina'.
The movie, positioned within the 'John Wick' universe, garnered praise from Cruise, who is a steadfast advocate for the cinematic industry and passionately supports theater attendance.
'Ballerina' showcases de Armas as Eve Macarro, a skilled assassin on a mission for vengeance against those who devastated her family. The film will hit theaters this month, and Cruise lauded the movie's creative team and the entire 'John Wick' series.
