Historic Police Station Transforms into Trendy Cafe 'Sohra 1885'

In Sohra, Meghalaya, a 140-year-old police station has been transformed into the 'Sohra 1885' cafe. This unique eatery offers a blend of history and hospitality, serving food in former lockups. The initiative, supported by local police, allocates profits to police welfare, demonstrating innovative heritage monetization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sohra | Updated: 04-06-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 13:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A historic transformation in Meghalaya's Sohra has turned a 140-year-old police station into a bustling cafe named 'Sohra 1885'.

This trendsetting establishment offers a unique culinary experience by repurposing former lockups into dining areas, creating a blend of history and hospitality that delights visitors.

The initiative, supported by Meghalaya Police and entrepreneur Nafi Nongrum, ensures that profits contribute to police welfare, while preserving the building's historical integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

