Historic Police Station Transforms into Trendy Cafe 'Sohra 1885'

A historic transformation in Meghalaya's Sohra has turned a 140-year-old police station into a bustling cafe named 'Sohra 1885'.

This trendsetting establishment offers a unique culinary experience by repurposing former lockups into dining areas, creating a blend of history and hospitality that delights visitors.

The initiative, supported by Meghalaya Police and entrepreneur Nafi Nongrum, ensures that profits contribute to police welfare, while preserving the building's historical integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)