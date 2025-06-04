Left Menu

Apollo Medicine Celebrates 20 Years of Healthcare Innovation

Apollo Medicine marked its 20th anniversary, celebrating its impactful contributions to global healthcare. The event, honored by Prof. Ajay Sood, underscored the journal's commitment to fostering innovation, research, and knowledge-sharing across the medical community, enhancing patient care worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 14:28 IST
Apollo Medicine Celebrates 20 Years of Healthcare Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a milestone event, Apollo Medicine celebrated two decades of healthcare innovation. The journal, renowned for its commitment to advancing medical research and knowledge, has played a pivotal role since its inception in 2004.

The anniversary, featuring keynote speeches and awards, was attended by dignitaries, including Chief Guest Prof. Ajay Sood, who praised the journal's unwavering dedication to high-quality academic research.

During the event, Apollo Medicine reaffirmed its mission to foster collaboration among clinicians and researchers globally, ensuring the dissemination of critical medical knowledge to improve patient outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025