Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' Appearance Amidst Language Controversy

Actor Kamal Haasan appeared with the 'Thug Life' cast amid controversy over his remark claiming Kannada originated from Tamil. Speaking at the event, he expressed gratitude to Tamil Nadu and praised the crew’s efforts. Despite criticisms, Haasan emphasized the importance of Tamil culture, using his popular slogan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-06-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 14:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, renowned actor Kamal Haasan shared the stage with 'Thug Life' stars, including Silambarasan, in an event shadowed by controversy over his recent comments about the Kannada language. However, Haasan chose not to address the issue head-on instead focusing on lauding the film's crew. He acknowledged the international quality of technicians who contributed to 'Thug Life,' set for a nationwide release on June 5, and expressed gratitude to the state of Tamil Nadu for its unwavering support.

The actor further elaborated on his connection to Tamil, reiterating the significance of the slogan 'Uyire, Urave, Tamizhe,' which underscores his deep affection for the language and culture. This tagline was echoed during the promotional event in Chennai, alongside remarks about Kannada's evolution. Haasan also took the opportunity to commend director Mani Ratnam, describing him as a 'cinema gyani,' and shared his enthusiasm for collaborating with him again.

This appearance came shortly after the Karnataka High Court critiqued Haasan's statement that Kannada is derived from Tamil. The producers have since informed the court that 'Thug Life' will not debut in Karnataka on June 5. Justice M Nagaprasanna noted that an apology might have diffused tensions, emphasizing that freedom of expression should not come at the cost of offending a collective sentiment. As it stands, words once spoken require amends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

