Left Menu

Ravin Group's Global Green Initiative Marks 75-Year Sustainability Journey

On World Environment Day 2025, Ravin Group launched a global sustainability campaign, commemorating its 75-year dedication to environmental stewardship. Collaborating with UNEP and the Bhamla Foundation, the initiative includes films by Imtiaz Ali featuring Ajay Devgn, advocating for nature conservation and promoting sustainable practices worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 15:52 IST
Ravin Group's Global Green Initiative Marks 75-Year Sustainability Journey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ravin Group has showcased its enduring commitment to sustainability by launching a global campaign to mark World Environment Day 2025, coinciding with its 75th anniversary. The initiative underscores the group's long-standing dedication to environmental responsibility.

In partnership with the Bhamla Foundation and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), supported by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the campaign incorporates artistic endeavors, including two films directed by Imtiaz Ali, starring Ajay Devgn and Sharvari Wagh. The films aim to inspire eco-conscious actions among audiences.

Ajay Devgn, speaking at the event, emphasized the importance of nature conservation and called for collective efforts to protect the earth. Ravin's CEO, Vijay Karia, highlighted the urgency of sustainability and urged everyone to prioritize environmental preservation for future generations. The event also featured prominent figures from governance and Bollywood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025