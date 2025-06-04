Ravin Group's Global Green Initiative Marks 75-Year Sustainability Journey

Ravin Group has showcased its enduring commitment to sustainability by launching a global campaign to mark World Environment Day 2025, coinciding with its 75th anniversary. The initiative underscores the group's long-standing dedication to environmental responsibility.

In partnership with the Bhamla Foundation and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), supported by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the campaign incorporates artistic endeavors, including two films directed by Imtiaz Ali, starring Ajay Devgn and Sharvari Wagh. The films aim to inspire eco-conscious actions among audiences.

Ajay Devgn, speaking at the event, emphasized the importance of nature conservation and called for collective efforts to protect the earth. Ravin's CEO, Vijay Karia, highlighted the urgency of sustainability and urged everyone to prioritize environmental preservation for future generations. The event also featured prominent figures from governance and Bollywood.

(With inputs from agencies.)