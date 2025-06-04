Madirakshi Mundle Returns as Goddess Durga on Screen

Madirakshi Mundle, renowned for her portrayals of divine characters, is set to return to television as the formidable Goddess Durga. Her previous roles, including Sita and Radha, have showcased her ability to bring mythological figures to life with grace and power, capturing the hearts of audiences nationwide.

Mundle's acting journey began with 'Siya Ke Ram,' where she portrayed Sita so authentically that she quickly became a fan favorite. Her ability to embody divine femininity has cemented her place in the realm of mythological storytelling, making her highly sought after for such roles.

In her upcoming role as Durga, Mundle will bring to life the goddess's nine forms, promising a powerful and dynamic performance. As she steps into this new chapter of her career, anticipation runs high among fans eager to see her once again capture the essence of strength, love, and courage on screen.

