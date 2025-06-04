Left Menu

Madirakshi Mundle Returns as Goddess Durga on Screen

Actress Madirakshi Mundle is set to portray Goddess Durga, depicting all nine forms in her latest television role. Known for embodying divine characters such as Sita and Radha, her talent for mythological storytelling has captured audiences' hearts. Fans eagerly await her dynamic performance in this spiritually resonant role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 04-06-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 16:54 IST
Madirakshi Mundle Returns as Goddess Durga on Screen
  • Country:
  • United States

Madirakshi Mundle, renowned for her portrayals of divine characters, is set to return to television as the formidable Goddess Durga. Her previous roles, including Sita and Radha, have showcased her ability to bring mythological figures to life with grace and power, capturing the hearts of audiences nationwide.

Mundle's acting journey began with 'Siya Ke Ram,' where she portrayed Sita so authentically that she quickly became a fan favorite. Her ability to embody divine femininity has cemented her place in the realm of mythological storytelling, making her highly sought after for such roles.

In her upcoming role as Durga, Mundle will bring to life the goddess's nine forms, promising a powerful and dynamic performance. As she steps into this new chapter of her career, anticipation runs high among fans eager to see her once again capture the essence of strength, love, and courage on screen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025