Raja Ram's Consecration: Ayodhya's Spiritual and Developmental Renaissance

The second consecration ceremony of Raja Ram and other deities in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex will be overseen by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Temple officials announced this development on Wednesday, noting the event marks a significant religious momentum in Ayodhya.

Alongside this sacred occasion, Ayodhya celebrates the 'Trayodashi' birth anniversary of the Saryu River. According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the pran pratishtha rituals will begin on Thursday at 11 am, coinciding with Adityanath's 53rd birthday.

In the past eight years, Ayodhya has received infrastructural investments exceeding Rs 32,000 crore, leading to significant advancements in transportation. The district administration has heightened security, anticipating large crowds as the city enters a phase of 'perennial bliss' under BJP's 'double-engine' governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)