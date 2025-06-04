Left Menu

Disney+ Premieres Enchanting Live-Action 'Snow White'

Disney+ is set to premiere a live-action 'Snow White' remake on June 11. Starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, this film reimagines the classic tale. Despite mixed reviews and a low box-office opening of $43 million, it introduces new songs by acclaimed composers Pasek and Paul.

Rachel Zegler (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of the beloved 1937 animated film 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' will premiere on Disney+ on June 11. The film stars Rachel Zegler, famous for her breakout role in 'West Side Story,' as Snow White, and Gal Gadot as the wicked stepmother.

Under the direction of Marc Webb, and with screenplay by Erin Cressida Wilson, this remake continues Disney's trend of reinterpreting its animated classics for modern audiences. Initial box-office figures have been underwhelming, with the film earning $43 million domestically, according to industry reports.

While the film has been met with tepid reviews and some controversy, it is noted for its light-hearted tone and vibrant musical numbers. The score features 11 songs, with new compositions by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and retains classic tunes cherished by audiences. Critics highlight it as an improvement over previous live-action efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

