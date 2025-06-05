Left Menu

Entertainment Buzz: Morten Harket's Diagnosis, Michael J. Fox's Guitar Appeal, and More

The current entertainment news briefs cover Morten Harket's Parkinson's diagnosis, Michael J. Fox's search for the iconic 'Back to the Future' guitar, Disney's major layoffs, and Harvey Weinstein's retrial. Included are updates on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial, Paramount Global's board changes, and Warner Bros Discovery's executive pay rejection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 02:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Morten Harket, renowned for leading the 1980s band A-ha, revealed his Parkinson's disease diagnosis, gaining confirmation from Sony Music. The singer underwent multiple brain surgeries to manage the condition.

Michael J. Fox, alongside fellow 'Back to the Future' stars, has appealed for the public's assistance in retrieving the lost red Gibson guitar from the movie's memorable scene, played by his character Marty McFly.

Walt Disney is executing significant layoffs across its film, television, and finance divisions, affecting global teams; meanwhile, tensions rise as Harvey Weinstein's retrial closes, with the prosecutor contending against the defense's portrayal of his accusers.

