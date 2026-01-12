Left Menu

Honoring a Revolutionary Hero: Tributes to Surya Sen

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to freedom fighter Surya Sen on his death anniversary. Known for leading the Chittagong armoury raid, Sen is hailed as a hero of the anti-British movement. Banerjee emphasized that the ideals he stood for continue to inspire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-01-2026 09:39 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 09:39 IST
Honoring a Revolutionary Hero: Tributes to Surya Sen
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee commemorated the death anniversary of renowned freedom fighter Surya Sen on Monday, hailing him as a significant figure in the struggle against British colonial rule.

In a tribute posted on social media platform X, Banerjee referred to Sen, affectionately known as 'Masterda', as the 'great hero' of the Chittagong anti-British movement.

'On this day, we honor martyr Masterda Surya Sen, whose ideals live on. He remains immortal in our hearts,' Banerjee expressed, highlighting Sen's leadership in the historic Chittagong armoury raid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Massive Pro-Iran Protests: Demonstrators Rally Against Foreign-Backed Unrest

Massive Pro-Iran Protests: Demonstrators Rally Against Foreign-Backed Unrest

 Iran
2
Protest for Resettlement: Voices of Manipur's Displaced

Protest for Resettlement: Voices of Manipur's Displaced

 India
3
Anomaly Strikes: India's Trusted PSLV Faces Another Setback

Anomaly Strikes: India's Trusted PSLV Faces Another Setback

 Global
4
Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026