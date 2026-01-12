Honoring a Revolutionary Hero: Tributes to Surya Sen
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to freedom fighter Surya Sen on his death anniversary. Known for leading the Chittagong armoury raid, Sen is hailed as a hero of the anti-British movement. Banerjee emphasized that the ideals he stood for continue to inspire.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee commemorated the death anniversary of renowned freedom fighter Surya Sen on Monday, hailing him as a significant figure in the struggle against British colonial rule.
In a tribute posted on social media platform X, Banerjee referred to Sen, affectionately known as 'Masterda', as the 'great hero' of the Chittagong anti-British movement.
'On this day, we honor martyr Masterda Surya Sen, whose ideals live on. He remains immortal in our hearts,' Banerjee expressed, highlighting Sen's leadership in the historic Chittagong armoury raid.
