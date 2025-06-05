Lights, Camera, Undercover: Bryce Dallas Howard Stars in London Crime Comedy 'Deep Cover'

In the bustling streets of London, Bryce Dallas Howard steps into the intriguing world of 'Deep Cover,' an action comedy that sees her delve into the city's gritty underworld. In the film, Howard plays Kat, an improv teacher bestowed with a mission unlike any she's ever undertaken.

Alongside co-stars Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed, Howard embarks on a wild, undercover adventure. They portray a trio recruited by the police to penetrate a criminal gang, employing their improv skills to never break character, leading to a kinetic mashup of humor and suspense.

Premiering during the SXSW London festival, the film highlights method acting's immersive nature, featuring spontaneous and energetic scenes. Director Tom Kingsley praises the unique character transformations by the leading actors. Released on Prime Video, 'Deep Cover' combines comedic brilliance with thrilling intrigue.

