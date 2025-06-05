Left Menu

Lights, Camera, Undercover: Bryce Dallas Howard Stars in London Crime Comedy 'Deep Cover'

Bryce Dallas Howard stars in 'Deep Cover,' an action comedy where she plays an improv teacher who, along with her students, infiltrates a criminal gang in London. The film features Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed, showcasing tight script and improv energy, and premiered at the SXSW London festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 04:24 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 04:24 IST
Lights, Camera, Undercover: Bryce Dallas Howard Stars in London Crime Comedy 'Deep Cover'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the bustling streets of London, Bryce Dallas Howard steps into the intriguing world of 'Deep Cover,' an action comedy that sees her delve into the city's gritty underworld. In the film, Howard plays Kat, an improv teacher bestowed with a mission unlike any she's ever undertaken.

Alongside co-stars Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed, Howard embarks on a wild, undercover adventure. They portray a trio recruited by the police to penetrate a criminal gang, employing their improv skills to never break character, leading to a kinetic mashup of humor and suspense.

Premiering during the SXSW London festival, the film highlights method acting's immersive nature, featuring spontaneous and energetic scenes. Director Tom Kingsley praises the unique character transformations by the leading actors. Released on Prime Video, 'Deep Cover' combines comedic brilliance with thrilling intrigue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025