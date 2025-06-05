Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez Contemplate Parenthood Amid Engagement

Musician Benny Blanco has disclosed that he and his fiancée, Selena Gomez, are contemplating starting a family. Speaking to Page Six, Blanco expressed his desire to become a father, tapping into his fondness for children and experiences as an uncle. He stated he is dreaming and praying about the future daily.

Earlier this year, the couple acquired a $35 million Spanish-style estate in Beverly Hills. Blanco enthused about personalizing the home, emphasizing his creative touch and aversion to impersonal spaces. Despite having learned relationship advice primarily from his mother, Blanco acknowledged that observing friends has also informed his understanding of relationships.

The acclaimed producer, known for hits with major artists, shared that men often struggle to heed women's wishes. He emphasized listening and learning in relationships. Nearly a year after publicly confirming their relationship, Blanco and Gomez are engaged, with their family planning ambitions underscored by Gomez's health disclosures about carrying children.