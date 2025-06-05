Left Menu

Miss World Contestants Bring Hope to Hyderabad's Marginalized Youth

Contestants of the 72nd Miss World 2025 gathered in Hyderabad for a community outreach event, focusing on empathy and impact. Organized by Dr. Rama Krishna and supported by the Miss World Organization, the event connected international participants with children from Telangana. A significant donation was announced for renovating the Victoria Memorial School.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-06-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 10:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad played host to an inspiring event as contestants of the 72nd Miss World 2025 pageant engaged with visually impaired children and orphans in a heartfelt community outreach. The event, held at the Trident Hotel, focused on compassion and impactful conversation, bridging global and local communities.

Organized by Dr. Rama Krishna alongside Fortune Hospitality and Sudeeksha Estates, the initiative saw the presence of Miss World Chairperson Julia Morley and reigning Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova, emphasizing the importance of kindness and perseverance. A significant donation of ₹2 crore was made towards the renovation of Victoria Memorial School's historic building.

The event, marked by emotional interactions and cultural exchange, left an indelible impact on attendees. Gift kits and spontaneous dance sessions added to the joyful atmosphere, showcasing the Miss World pageant's commitment to positive community engagement and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

