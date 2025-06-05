Jessie J Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis Ahead of Capital's Summertime Ball
English pop singer Jessie J has announced her breast cancer diagnosis, sharing that she will undergo surgery following her performance at the upcoming Capital's Summertime Ball. The 37-year-old artist expressed her determination to be open about her journey and welcomed support from fans.
Jessie J, the acclaimed English pop singer, has revealed she has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. The announcement came as she prepared to perform at Capital's Summertime Ball in London next weekend.
In a candid Instagram video, the 37-year-old shared the diagnosis and her plans for surgery, expressing her desire to remain open about the experience. Jessie J acknowledged the emotional impact of sharing her journey, highlighting the support and stories she has received from fans.
Known for hits like 'Bang Bang' and 'Domino', Jessie J has been a powerful figure in pop music. With a new album anticipated later this year, she continues to engage with her audience, both musically and personally.
