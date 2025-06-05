Left Menu

Jessie J Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis Ahead of Capital's Summertime Ball

English pop singer Jessie J has announced her breast cancer diagnosis, sharing that she will undergo surgery following her performance at the upcoming Capital's Summertime Ball. The 37-year-old artist expressed her determination to be open about her journey and welcomed support from fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 05-06-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 11:23 IST
Jessie J, the acclaimed English pop singer, has revealed she has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. The announcement came as she prepared to perform at Capital's Summertime Ball in London next weekend.

In a candid Instagram video, the 37-year-old shared the diagnosis and her plans for surgery, expressing her desire to remain open about the experience. Jessie J acknowledged the emotional impact of sharing her journey, highlighting the support and stories she has received from fans.

Known for hits like 'Bang Bang' and 'Domino', Jessie J has been a powerful figure in pop music. With a new album anticipated later this year, she continues to engage with her audience, both musically and personally.

