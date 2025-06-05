Left Menu

Walton Goggins Clears the Air on Instagram Drama with Co-star Aimee Lou Wood

Actor Walton Goggins explained his Instagram behavior concerning 'White Lotus' co-star Aimee Lou Wood, dismissing rumors of a feud. He emphasized their strong bond and described his need for emotional closure after filming. Goggins later re-followed Wood, affirming their lasting friendship.

Actor Walton Goggins has opened up about his decision to unfollow his 'White Lotus' season three co-star Aimee Lou Wood on Instagram, aiming to dispel any rumors of conflict between them. In an interview, Goggins expressed deep admiration for Wood, likening her to iconic actresses such as Goldie Hawn and Meg Ryan, and praised her immense talent.

Addressing the social media buzz, Wood downplayed the significance of Instagram controversies, emphasizing that both her and Goggins' focus is far beyond digital platforms. Goggins attributed his unfollowing act to his personal process of detachment from on-screen roles, underscoring a pattern of emotional farewells after completing projects.

The intimate setting of Thailand, where he filmed and processed personal grief, added layers to Goggins' experience, making his departure from the character and show unique. Ultimately, Goggins reaffirmed his enduring friendship with Wood by re-following her, signaling a refreshed start beyond their shared TV narrative.

