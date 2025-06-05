Modi's 'Sindoor' Sapling: A Symbol of Courage and Climate Commitment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has planted a 'sindoor' sapling at his residence, a tribute gifted by a group of brave women who demonstrated incredible courage during the 1971 war. The ceremony coincided with World Environment Day, marking a commitment to environmental consciousness and acknowledging the strength and inspiration drawn from the nation's women.

Not just a symbol of valour, the sapling is deeply linked to Operation Sindoor, named so to signal India's resolve against terror acts in Pahalgam. It underscores a cultural reverence, as sindoor is a traditional symbol embraced by married Hindu women, embodying the persistent cultural bonds in India.

In his message on X, Modi underscored global climate protection commitments, emphasizing India's ongoing battle against plastic pollution. Highlighting the Mission LiFE initiative, he noted the public's growing alignment with sustainable living practices, urging a collective push towards environmental betterment.

