Jeetendra Kapoor's Mega Mumbai Land Deal

Bollywood legend Jeetendra Kapoor and his family have made headlines with a significant real estate transaction. Their family-owned companies, Pantheon Buildcon Pvt Ltd and Tusshar Infra Developers Pvt Ltd, have sold prime land parcels and built-up areas in Mumbai's Andheri region.

The deal, valued at Rs 855 crore, was made with NTT Global Data Centers & Cloud Infrastructure India Private Limited, previously known as Netmagic IT Services Pvt Ltd. The site, known as Balaji IT Park, features three buildings with a combined built-up area exceeding 45,000 square meters.

Stamp duty for this massive land deal amounted to Rs 8.69 crore, with additional registration charges of Rs 30,000. The transaction was officially registered in May 2025, as confirmed by real estate consultant Square Yards.

