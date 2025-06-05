Left Menu

Wes Anderson's Unfulfilled Ambition: Jodie Foster's Elusive Roles

Director Wes Anderson has long been an admirer of Jodie Foster, attempting to cast her in multiple films without success due to timing issues. While his latest work, 'The Phoenician Scheme', impresses with its unique storytelling, Foster's recent debut in French cinema garners attention at Cannes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 14:55 IST
Wes Anderson's Unfulfilled Ambition: Jodie Foster's Elusive Roles
Wes Anderson, Jodie Foster (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Acclaimed director Wes Anderson, celebrated for his quirky storytelling and ensemble casts, has opened up about his unsuccessful attempts to cast actress Jodie Foster in his films. Despite repeated efforts, Anderson revealed that timing was never right, preventing the collaboration with the Oscar-winning actress.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Anderson shared his long-standing ambition, stating, "Over the years, I had so many movies that I tried to get Jodie Foster to be in." He fondly recalled persistently seeking her for roles, admiring both her talent and persona.

Anderson explained that while he still aspires to work with Foster, the timing and style of projects haven't been a fit. Meanwhile, his latest film, 'The Phoenician Scheme', continues to receive attention, while Foster's French cinema debut showcased at Cannes enhances her illustrious career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025