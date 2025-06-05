Wes Anderson's Unfulfilled Ambition: Jodie Foster's Elusive Roles
Director Wes Anderson has long been an admirer of Jodie Foster, attempting to cast her in multiple films without success due to timing issues. While his latest work, 'The Phoenician Scheme', impresses with its unique storytelling, Foster's recent debut in French cinema garners attention at Cannes.
Acclaimed director Wes Anderson, celebrated for his quirky storytelling and ensemble casts, has opened up about his unsuccessful attempts to cast actress Jodie Foster in his films. Despite repeated efforts, Anderson revealed that timing was never right, preventing the collaboration with the Oscar-winning actress.
In a recent interview with Deadline, Anderson shared his long-standing ambition, stating, "Over the years, I had so many movies that I tried to get Jodie Foster to be in." He fondly recalled persistently seeking her for roles, admiring both her talent and persona.
Anderson explained that while he still aspires to work with Foster, the timing and style of projects haven't been a fit. Meanwhile, his latest film, 'The Phoenician Scheme', continues to receive attention, while Foster's French cinema debut showcased at Cannes enhances her illustrious career.
