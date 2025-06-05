Ashwani Lohani Named Director of Prime Ministers Museum and Library

Ashwani Lohani, the former Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Air India, has been appointed as the director of the Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML), according to an official order issued by the government. His appointment is approved for three years on a contractual basis in the rank and pay of Secretary to the government of India.

Lohani, a 1980-batch officer of the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineering, brought significant transformations in several state bodies throughout his notable career. Notably, he holds a Limca Record for acquiring four engineering degrees and a Guinness World Record for restoring the 'Fairy Queen,' the oldest functioning steam locomotive.

The recently reconstituted PMML Society, with prominent members such as former Union minister Smriti Irani and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, operates under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh serving as vice-president. PMML resides in the historic Teen Murti Bhawan.