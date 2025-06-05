Left Menu

Peru's Nazca Lines Threatened by Mining Activities

Peru's government has drastically reduced the protected area around its Nazca Lines. Critics and archaeologists are concerned about informal mining operations threatening these ancient geoglyphs. This decision puts the preservation of one of the world's most famous archaeological sites at serious risk.

LIMA - Peru's famous Nazca Lines are at risk following the government's decision to slash the protected area surrounding these ancient geoglyphs. This move leaves the lines vulnerable to nearby informal mining operations, raising alarms among archaeologists and preservationists.

The Nazca Lines, etched into a desert plain around 300 BC to AD 500, have remained one of Peru's most prominent cultural landmarks. However, the government's recent decision has sparked controversy, as increased mining activities pose a threat to their conservation.

Experts express concerns that without robust protections, these historic geoglyphs may suffer irreparable damage, affecting not only cultural heritage but also tourism—a vital component of Peru's economy.

