Left Menu

Luca Zidane: Embracing Algerian Heritage on the International Football Stage

Luca Zidane, son of French football legend Zinedine Zidane, has switched his international allegiance from France to Algeria. Inspired by his grandfather, Zidane becomes Algeria's first-choice goalkeeper. Despite following in his father's footsteps into football, Luca aims to honor his heritage through his international career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-12-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 16:04 IST
Luca Zidane: Embracing Algerian Heritage on the International Football Stage

Luca Zidane, son of French football legend Zinedine Zidane, has made headlines by switching his international allegiance from France to Algeria. Having played for France at the junior level, the 27-year-old goalkeeper seeks to embrace his Algerian heritage, inspired by his grandfather's support.

Once compared to his father, the celebrated French World Cup winner, Luca opted for a different path. He decided to play as a goalkeeper to avoid comparisons with the legendary midfielder. Supported by his family, Zidane now represents Algeria's national team, quickly becoming their first-choice goalkeeper.

Zidane's father, Zinedine, expressed his backing for this decision, stating, 'He supported me'. As Luca dons the Algerian jersey, he honors his grandfather, embodying the Algerian culture deeply ingrained within his family.

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025