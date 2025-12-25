Luca Zidane: Embracing Algerian Heritage on the International Football Stage

Luca Zidane, son of French football legend Zinedine Zidane, has made headlines by switching his international allegiance from France to Algeria. Having played for France at the junior level, the 27-year-old goalkeeper seeks to embrace his Algerian heritage, inspired by his grandfather's support.

Once compared to his father, the celebrated French World Cup winner, Luca opted for a different path. He decided to play as a goalkeeper to avoid comparisons with the legendary midfielder. Supported by his family, Zidane now represents Algeria's national team, quickly becoming their first-choice goalkeeper.

Zidane's father, Zinedine, expressed his backing for this decision, stating, 'He supported me'. As Luca dons the Algerian jersey, he honors his grandfather, embodying the Algerian culture deeply ingrained within his family.