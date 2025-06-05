Left Menu

Kerala's Bakrid Holiday Controversy

The Kerala government revised Bakrid holidays, moving it from June 6 to June 7. This change aligns with the festival's actual celebration date. Despite this alignment, the Muslim Students Federation criticized the government for reducing the holiday from two days to one, calling the decision 'extremely shameful.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-06-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 16:39 IST
Kerala's Bakrid Holiday Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has revised its decision regarding the Bakrid holiday, moving it from Friday, June 6, to Saturday, June 7, to align with the festival's celebration date. The change is applicable across government offices, public sector units, educational institutions, and entities governed by the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

This decision came after reports indicated that Bakrid would be celebrated state-wide a day later than initially scheduled.

However, the Muslim Students Federation criticized the reduction of the holiday period from two days to one, describing it as a 'shameful' move that undermines the state's tradition of honoring all communities' festivals. MSF state president P K Navas urged the government to reverse its decision in a Facebook post.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025