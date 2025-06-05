Kerala's Bakrid Holiday Controversy
The Kerala government revised Bakrid holidays, moving it from June 6 to June 7. This change aligns with the festival's actual celebration date. Despite this alignment, the Muslim Students Federation criticized the government for reducing the holiday from two days to one, calling the decision 'extremely shameful.'
- Country:
- India
The Kerala government has revised its decision regarding the Bakrid holiday, moving it from Friday, June 6, to Saturday, June 7, to align with the festival's celebration date. The change is applicable across government offices, public sector units, educational institutions, and entities governed by the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.
This decision came after reports indicated that Bakrid would be celebrated state-wide a day later than initially scheduled.
However, the Muslim Students Federation criticized the reduction of the holiday period from two days to one, describing it as a 'shameful' move that undermines the state's tradition of honoring all communities' festivals. MSF state president P K Navas urged the government to reverse its decision in a Facebook post.
(With inputs from agencies.)
