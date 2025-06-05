Kerala's Bakrid Holiday Controversy

The Kerala government has revised its decision regarding the Bakrid holiday, moving it from Friday, June 6, to Saturday, June 7, to align with the festival's celebration date. The change is applicable across government offices, public sector units, educational institutions, and entities governed by the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

This decision came after reports indicated that Bakrid would be celebrated state-wide a day later than initially scheduled.

However, the Muslim Students Federation criticized the reduction of the holiday period from two days to one, describing it as a 'shameful' move that undermines the state's tradition of honoring all communities' festivals. MSF state president P K Navas urged the government to reverse its decision in a Facebook post.

(With inputs from agencies.)