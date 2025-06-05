Left Menu

Poetic Portraits: Exploring India's Cities Through Verse

A new anthology, "The Penguin Book of Poems on the Indian City", features 375 poems capturing the essence of 37 Indian cities. Edited by Bilal Moin, it spans over 1,500 years and multiple languages, featuring both historic and contemporary poets, offering a lyrical journey through India's urban landscapes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 17:28 IST
Poetic Portraits: Exploring India's Cities Through Verse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

"The Penguin Book of Poems on the Indian City" invites readers on a literary expedition through 37 urban landscapes, featuring 375 poems. Edited by Bilal Moin, the anthology spans 1,500 years, comprising works originally written in English and translations from over 20 languages.

This landmark collection melds classic and contemporary voices, from Valmiki to Vikram Seth, showcasing India's urban diversity. It intricately portrays cities as imperial capitals, colonial outposts, and modern hubs, reflecting their dynamic evolution and cultural prominence.

More than a mere collection of poems, the anthology frames Indian cities as living, breathing entities, each with its own unique rhythm and identity. With contributions from poets past and present, it crafts a vivid tableau of chaotic, paradoxical urban life.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025