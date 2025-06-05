Poetic Portraits: Exploring India's Cities Through Verse
A new anthology, "The Penguin Book of Poems on the Indian City", features 375 poems capturing the essence of 37 Indian cities. Edited by Bilal Moin, it spans over 1,500 years and multiple languages, featuring both historic and contemporary poets, offering a lyrical journey through India's urban landscapes.
"The Penguin Book of Poems on the Indian City" invites readers on a literary expedition through 37 urban landscapes, featuring 375 poems. Edited by Bilal Moin, the anthology spans 1,500 years, comprising works originally written in English and translations from over 20 languages.
This landmark collection melds classic and contemporary voices, from Valmiki to Vikram Seth, showcasing India's urban diversity. It intricately portrays cities as imperial capitals, colonial outposts, and modern hubs, reflecting their dynamic evolution and cultural prominence.
More than a mere collection of poems, the anthology frames Indian cities as living, breathing entities, each with its own unique rhythm and identity. With contributions from poets past and present, it crafts a vivid tableau of chaotic, paradoxical urban life.
