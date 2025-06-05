Edward Lee Showcases Seoul's Culinary Magic in New Campaign

The Seoul Tourism Organization is poised to unveil an exciting global promotional campaign starring renowned chef Edward Lee, set to spotlight the vibrant culinary landscape of Seoul. The campaign kicks off with the premiere of 'Seoul Table for One' on June 5th via VisitSeoul TV on YouTube.

Chef Edward Lee, who has risen to international fame through appearances on popular culinary shows like Bravo's 'Top Chef' and Netflix's 'Culinary Class Wars,' is the ambassador of this initiative. 'Seoul Table for One' will take viewers on a gastronomic tour of Seoul, highlighting everything from local favorites to street food at bustling markets.

The campaign is a joint effort between the Seoul Tourism Organization and NBCUniversal, ensuring extensive distribution across social and broadcast platforms in North America, Europe, and Asia. This initiative is set to bolster Seoul's image as a must-visit destination for travelers worldwide.

