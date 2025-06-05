Marriott India's Green Milestone: 100,000 Trees for a Sustainable Tomorrow

Marriott India has successfully fulfilled its commitment to plant 100,000 trees by World Environment Day 2025, demonstrating a strong focus on sustainability and environmental restoration across more than 150 hotels nationwide.

This initiative involved over 15,000 volunteers, expanding upon the previous year's 'Two Trees per Room' program, which saw 32,600 trees planted by 4,900 volunteers.

Partnering with reputable reforestation organizations, Marriott strategically planted trees to enhance ecosystems and support local communities, cementing its role as a leader in sustainable hospitality.

(With inputs from agencies.)