Left Menu

Marriott India's Green Milestone: 100,000 Trees for a Sustainable Tomorrow

Marriott India has achieved its goal of planting 100,000 trees by World Environment Day 2025. This initiative, involving 15,000 volunteers, underscores the company's commitment to sustainability and environmental restoration across its 150 hotels. The campaign is part of Marriott's broader efforts to set new benchmarks in sustainable hospitality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:12 IST
Marriott India's Green Milestone: 100,000 Trees for a Sustainable Tomorrow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Marriott India has successfully fulfilled its commitment to plant 100,000 trees by World Environment Day 2025, demonstrating a strong focus on sustainability and environmental restoration across more than 150 hotels nationwide.

This initiative involved over 15,000 volunteers, expanding upon the previous year's 'Two Trees per Room' program, which saw 32,600 trees planted by 4,900 volunteers.

Partnering with reputable reforestation organizations, Marriott strategically planted trees to enhance ecosystems and support local communities, cementing its role as a leader in sustainable hospitality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025