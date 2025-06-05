Tributes Pour In for Jazz Visionary and Activist Photographer Rashid Lombard

South Africa is in mourning following the passing of Rashid Lombard, a towering figure in the country’s arts, photography, and jazz communities. The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport confirmed his passing at the age of 74, describing Lombard as the "heart, soul, and mind" behind the internationally acclaimed Cape Town International Jazz Festival and one of South Africa’s most remarkable photographers.

Born on 10 April 1951 in Gqeberha, Lombard moved to Cape Town in 1962, where he would later become a seminal voice in cultural activism and a documentarian of the anti-apartheid struggle. His passing has left a profound void, but tributes across the nation reaffirm that his legacy will live on for generations.

“Rashid made a huge impact in the cultural and music spaces, and his presence will be greatly missed. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and all who knew him,” the department stated.

From Draftsman to Documentarian: A Life of Purpose

Lombard’s journey into activism and art began in a most unexpected place: as an architectural draftsman working for Murray & Roberts. His early life was shaped by the harsh realities of apartheid and the Black Consciousness Movement, which deeply influenced his political awakening and creative path.

According to family spokesperson Benny Gool, Lombard married Colleen Rayson in 1970. The couple had three children—Chevan, Shadley, and Yana—who stood beside him throughout his transformative career.

Driven by a need to expose injustice and uplift marginalized voices, Lombard became a freelance photojournalist during the anti-apartheid movement, contributing to both local and international media. His fearless lens captured some of the most pivotal moments in South African history, offering a visual narrative of resistance and resilience.

A Champion of Jazz and Cultural Development

Following South Africa’s democratic transition in the 1990s, Lombard redirected his passion toward jazz and cultural promotion. He played a vital role in radio, first as station manager at Fine Music Radio, then as programming manager at P4 Smooth Jazz Radio, paving the way for jazz to flourish on public airwaves.

In 2000, he took a bold step by founding the Cape Town International Jazz Festival, which quickly became one of the most prestigious jazz events on the African continent. Under his direction until 2014, the festival brought together global legends and local talent, celebrating jazz as both a cultural treasure and a unifier.

Artscape and Presidency Lead Tributes

The Artscape Theatre Centre paid an emotional tribute to Lombard, describing him as a visionary who tirelessly ploughed back into communities through every artistic avenue possible.

“Whether through photography, music, or creating work opportunities, Rashid Lombard was one of the most unassuming, humble, modest advocates for the arts,” said Artscape CEO Marlene le Roux.

She added that while the arts world is now poorer for his loss, his impact is etched in the lives he touched and the enduring power of his imagery. As a tribute, the Artscape Theatre Centre is burning a candle at the stage door in his honour.

President Ramaphosa: A Cultural Archivist of the Struggle

President Cyril Ramaphosa joined the chorus of condolences, hailing Lombard as a “cultural icon” whose work captured the brutality of apartheid and the humanity of the oppressed.

“Rashid Lombard’s fearless depiction of apartheid’s endemic inhumanity and violence and his compassionate focus on the lives of oppressed communities is a powerful record of our struggle for basic human rights and dignity,” said the President.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the Lombard family, his creative collaborators, and the broader South African artistic community, both nationally and internationally.

A Lasting Legacy in Frames and Soundscapes

Rashid Lombard’s impact is immeasurable. His photographic archive stands as a living memory of defiance and cultural vibrancy, while his work in the music world cultivated platforms for expression, creativity, and growth.

He not only documented South Africa’s past, but also actively helped shape its cultural present, empowering future generations to engage with the arts and social justice.

In Remembrance

Rashid Lombard leaves behind:

A monumental visual legacy

A thriving jazz culture

Generations of mentored artists and photographers

A public that will never forget his quiet strength and bold vision

As South Africa bids farewell to this gentle cultural giant, his lens will continue to inspire, and his jazz notes will echo in the lives he transformed.